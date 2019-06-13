The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
The residence includes four bedrooms, a library, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine closet, and a bright office. There is also a two-car garage with interior access to the home and a private roof deck.
The Freeman children play in the living room, which features an elegantly carved fireplace.
The family loves books. This wall of bookshelves was custom-designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and fabricated by Tomlinson Woodworks. A bespoke reading nook is on the right.
The shelving echoes the interiors of some Blue Bottle cafes.
The custom-made reading nook. A Fnnch poppy mural is located on the outside wall.
The dining room table seats 10 and features an integrated lazy Susan. It is crafted from white laminated plywood with Birdseye maple legs. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson architects and manufactured by Tomlinson Woodworks, it is available to purchase separately.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
The garage features a custom redwood wine cellar.
Butterflies and insects by Fnnch decorate the walls of one of the children's rooms.
The light-filled master bedroom features hardwood floors and lighting from Mooi.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
The bathroom features wall-mounted Duravit washbasins and custom shelves for eyeglasses.
A large mural by Brian Barneclo is located in the nursery.
The children's bathroom.
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
At first, the Freemans wanted to install an espresso bar in the upstairs home office—but foreseeing many children's parties in their future, they set up the space as a gift-wrapping station instead.
A skylight adds natural lighting at the top of the stairs.
