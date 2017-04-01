The view as it appears today.
The view as it appears today.
The house that architect Renée del Gaudio designed for her family in Boulder uses energy-efficient Loewen windows on the south facade that incorporate triple-paned low-e glass from Cardinal.
Oskar Leo Kauffman, System 3
Charlotte Perriand
Ronan and Erwan Bourellec
Charlotte Perriand
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
The 3,000-square-foot house sits partially on stilts to tread as lightly as possible on its natural island site.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
A palette of stone, concrete, and greenery greets guests at the home’s front entrance.
An attentive sensitivity to site played into nearly every aspect of both the exterior andinterior spaces of the home. Architect Peter Rose collaborated with landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, who worked to craft and maintain the wild, organic feel of the environs. Will Parry, a local builder, custom-fabricated all of the sustainably harvested Spanish cedar-and-glass windows and skylights throughout. Here, a vertical-swinging window at the end of the entry hallway opens directly to a lush expanse of vegetation.
A Frank sofa and chaise by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia furnish the main living space. The long tracking curtains are from JW Designs, and the leather Paulistano armchairs by Brazilian designer Paulo Mendes da Rocha are from Design Within Reach.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
At the top of homeowner Bob Dahl’s wish list was a shed roof, applications of industrial materials, and tons of glass. Courtesy
The rear of the house as seen at dusk. Photo courtesy of JSa.
