A geometric kitchen in ocean tones faces a wall of built-in cabinets for sleek and efficient use of space.
The spectacular kitchen renovation includes repurposed cabinets, almost entirely unrecognizable after their modern facelift. The original cabinets were painted (Benjamin Moore 'Onyx') and reinstalled in an updated configuration. Even the new kitchen peninsula was made from reused original cabinets.
Square Vogue Ceramica tiles give the bathroom a graphic punch.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
Shored up with salvaged materials and eco-friendly updates, this woodworker’s retreat won’t stay on the market for long.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The master bath features a freestanding bathtub and elegantly curved spout.
A wood stove set on a raised hearth acts as a focal point between the living and sleeping zones. Built-in nooks provide storage for firewood.
A 2,500-square-foot backyard off a Portland home was completely overhauled by architect Michael Howells. Its new design uses pavers to divide the yard into sections that include planters, a cedar soaking tub, and a fire pit.
Atelier Lumi floor plan
The 400-square-foot guesthouse and studio that architect and designer Emma Pereira designed for the backyard of her Miami home is outfitted with a muted palette and organic textures.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Shah, Suttles, and their daughter, Tesla, use their outdoor space as an extra room. Near the pool is a seating area with Bistro chairs from Fermob.
Front view of this contemporary Craftsman home.
A central pedestal holds both the wall-hung toilet and sink to save on space. "We wanted the bathroom to feel open and easy for two people to move around in if we both happened to be in there at the same time," says Dale.
Here's a look at the floor plan. Note the central axis that allows views of the backyard to be seen from the porch.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
Newly updated exterior (hardscaping, landscaping, fencing, and exterior paint)
Lap pool at the 1917 Bungalow by Miró Rivera Architects
Canyon Creek Burnished Indigo cabinets that contrast the white walls and marble-mimicking quartz countertops. Brass fixtures and pulls.
Second floor bath with double sink and toilet room