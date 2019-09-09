The windowed master bath features Nero Marquina marble flooring, Carrara marble dual sinks, and a glass standing shower. The bath fixtures are nickel plated.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
Serge Mouille's Three-Arm Floor Lamp. Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
“The large cutout is perfect for entertaining, but also frames the Edward Burtynsky print in the dining room,” Dubbeldam says.
The home’s informal dining space has a slightly rustic feel, sporting bronze and wood in the form of a Lindsey Adams Adelman chandelier for Roll & Hill and a table
by Terry Dwan, mixed with folk-art touches like the Eames House Birds and a cuckoo clock from Diamantini & Domeniconi. The PK8
chairs from Republic of
Fritz Hansen were designed by Poul Kjærlholm and
sourced from Kuhl-Linscomb
in Houston, Texas.
Intended for a much bigger room in the family’s previous home, the bed was designed by Hill and is covered in Maharam fabric in a doily print called Intricate 001 Charcoal. The side tables
are from West Elm, and the AJ table lamp is by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen.
Beat Stout lights by Tom Dixon glow over the the custom dining room table designed by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design and built by Lakeland Interiors, which also did some of the millwork in the house. The dining room chairs are from the Tauro Collection by Lievore Altherr Molina for Andreu World.
Via Urbis, photo by Brooke Holm
Johanna Molineus’s peripatetic childhood is reflected in the Chinese and Central Asian textiles and objects found throughout her small London apartment, including a square-patterned horse blanket.
Such Great HeightsTina and Matthew Ford of Shade Development collaborate with investor Holden Shannon to hit the sweet spot of mass production. This series of nine row homes in Houston Heights takes advantage of economies of scale with a little help from a Dwell favorite, interior designer Barbara Hill.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
March is a purveyor of modern kitchen essentials.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
For the garage, the couple replaced rotted timbers, swapped in new gutters, and stained the exterior Cordovan Brown by Benjamin Moore to match the home and pool house.
In search of relaxation, Cain Semrad and Damen Seminero happened instead upon a home improvement challenge: a pine-covered “rhombus-frame” house built in 1967.
The patio is equipped with IKEA furniture; the previous residents chose the sliders and windows, which are by Sierra Pacific
Damen reclines in a Harper chair, also by Adler, with his legs on a pouf he and Cain bought at a warehouse sale. “The look we were going for was modern-rustic glam,” he says. “We mixed vintage and new with treasures found at antique shops in Rhinebeck. Some weekends we made three or four trips, filling the car with trouvés.”