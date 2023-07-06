SubscribeSign In
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
The white paint color used throughout is Benjamin Moore "Simply White."
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.