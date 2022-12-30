Setting it apart from Hawaii real estate, Ala Kohanaiki 25 comes with the rare opportunity to secure a membership to the exclusive 450-acre Kohanaiki club. New owners will have access to an 18-hole course designed by the renowned Rees Jones—the only one like it on the island. For non-golfers, Kohanaiki offers more than its impressive homes and oceanfront golf course. The 67,000-square-foot clubhouse has a microbrewery, bowling alley, movie theater, wine-tasting room, spa, fitness facilities, restaurants and more. Outdoor activities include tennis, pickleball and basketball courts too.
This beloved destination has become an especially favorite getaway for the well-known names of Silicon Valley, and few neighborhoods draw attention quite like it. This top-notch property provides an opportunity to join the elite island hideout and at $24.95 million, Ala Kohanaiki 25 is currently the most expensive listing at Kohanaiki.
