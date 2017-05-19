great room
Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec’s new Officina collection for Magis includes chairs, stools, and tables made with wrought-iron frames, marking the brothers’ first experimentation with the material. In this age-old technique, iron is hammered into shape by hand.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
In one of the living areas, an Oslo sofa by Anderssen &amp; Voll for Muuto is upholstered in yellow fabric from Kvadrat, another famed Danish export.
Room Mate Giulia Hotel by Patricia Urquiola in Milan. Courtesy of Room Mate Giulia Hotel.
Choosing not to make a big to-do of itself, this cottage blends in with its surroundings. A wall of glass on one end allows a merger of the outdoors with the interiors, while white trim leaves the appearance of a snow-kissed façade year-round. Berlin, Germany. By Atelier st Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
#madmen #bar #cocktail Photo: AMC
Cape Cod
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Midcentury enthusiast Margaret Riley’s home in Crestwood Hills had comparably little going for it, so, in 2008, she hired architect Cory Buckner to devise an addition and remodel inspired by the icons nearby. Drawing upon her experience restoring homes in the neighborhood, Buckner chose design elements to fit the local palette. With its sloped Douglas fir ceiling, expansive glass, and elm built-ins crafted by Wolf Melian, the upstairs study resembles a Crestwood Hills classic. A bubble lamp floats above an Eames chair.
Love the muted tones.
Deiter Rams-designed SK 5 phonosuper, perhaps the most iconic audio design in the Braun archives.
#acehotel #panama #centralamerica #hospitality #classic #modern Photo courtesy of Spencer Lowell
