Midcentury enthusiast Margaret Riley’s home in Crestwood Hills had comparably little going for it, so, in 2008, she hired architect Cory Buckner to devise an addition and remodel inspired by the icons nearby. Drawing upon her experience restoring homes in the neighborhood, Buckner chose design elements to fit the local palette. With its sloped Douglas fir ceiling, expansive glass, and elm built-ins crafted by Wolf Melian, the upstairs study resembles a Crestwood Hills classic. A bubble lamp floats above an Eames chair.