Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Grahns Upholstery
Follow
11
Saves
Followers
Following
Exposed beams and French oak floors enhance the home's warm and inviting aesthetic.
Mirrored walls wrap around the ensuite bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub.
Well-preserved frescoes line the hallway that connects the home's upper-level bedrooms.
Capped with high ceilings, the living room overlooks the popular Sao Pedro Tower square.
A handcrafted wood-and-metal staircase adds whimsical, modern flair to the historic apartment, creating a sense of floating space.
Known as Jai Alfama, this time-capsule home comes with exposed beams, ornate tin-glazed azulejos, and moody vibes.