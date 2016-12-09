“I’ve always looked to midcentury for inspiration. [The era] got things right about proportion.”—Greg Dufner, designer
The Tilt as a side table.
Living Area Bischoff’s team retained the exposed brick on the interior, painting much of it white to help the space reflect sunlight. “There was an interest in having an open, more contemporary layout, but we still wanted some sense of living in this building that’s 100 years old,” Bischoff says. “That motivated us a lot to keep the brick. It’s a very subtle echo of what the house originally was.” Enclosing the ductwork would have forced the architects to lower the ceiling or install a subpar air-conditioning system. So it was left exposed, contributing to the floor’s loftlike atmosphere. New meets old with the furnishings as well: An antique barbershop pendant provides contrast to a sculptural lamp and a rug from Anthropologie. Investment buys were made with budget in mind, like the leather sofa scored at ABC Carpet & Home’s outlet store.
#seatingdesign #seating #DWR #asherisraelow Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach
With the Kirio system, Dave can control the lights from anywhere using his mobile phone. “I’m learning to use the app, but normally I just manually override it,” he admits. The priority of the project (and the budget) was performance. Dave saved money with furnishings from major retailers, which he paired with select custom pieces, like a side table by the architecture firm, and souvenirs from his travels.
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
#seatingdesign #seating #steelframe #sofa #paris Photo courtesy of Christian Schualin
#seatingdesign #seating #couch #parsonsonresidence Photo courtesy of Matthew Williams
Dufner organized the studio by using furniture and rugs to divide it into zones for different functions. In the dining area, the floor is fumed oak—a technique that incorporates the use of ammonia to deepen the wood’s color and bring out the grain. A pair of Grass-Seated chairs by Nakashima Studio surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
The galley kitchen features space-saving appliances like an 18-inch-wide Miele dishwasher and 24-inch-wide Liebherr refrigerator; LED light strips are tucked beneath the cabinets.
Along with a Dunbar sofa covered in Romo fabric, occasional seating includes a sheepskin Finn Juhl Pelican chair and a vintage wire chair. A BDDW coffee table sits atop a vintage rug. The artwork is by William Steiger.
If sleek storage is what you're looking for, consider a long and low platform bed. At a New York apartment that's just over 500 square feet, the wood platform bed features storage panels under the mattress.
Custom built-ins were essential in defining and maximizing the 520-square-foot space. Greg Dufner designed the rift-cut white oak bookcase that separates the sleeping area from the rest of the studio.
The house was freshly renovated when the residents bought the house in 2013; they redid the backyard themselves. The Bowl fire pit is by Potted.
An IKEA shelf in the guest room displays an Orbit Turntable by U-Turn.
In the bedroom, a Sonos Play:5 is connected to Amazon Echo, enabling the residents to cycle through songs and podcasts using voice commands.
The living room is outfitted with a Petrie sofa from Crate &amp; Barrel and a leather love seat from Room &amp; Board. The armchair and console are vintage.
