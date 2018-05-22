Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
The steel-and-wood stairs lead to the master bedroom and study.
Like many traditional Japanese bathrooms, Wilkin and Pini’s is clad almost entirely in wood.
The delicate wooden dowels, used both on the exterior facade and the mezzanine level balustrade, are nods to the bamboo fences traditionally found in tea gardens.
The addition’s most eye-catching feature is the steel staircase with recycled blackbutt wood treads. The bottom steps double as benches to supplement the six Arne Jacobsen Series 7 dining chairs for Fritz Hansen and a Nomos table base by Sir Norman Foster for Tecno.
Wilkin and Pini hired Longma Joinery to build custom cedar windows and doors for their 270-square-foot addition.