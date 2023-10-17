The girls’ bathrooms on the lower level of the home feature tiles from the Concrete Collaborative Strand collection. One bathroom features a Dove and Powder Blue colorway, and the other an Ivory and Tumi colorway.
“We knew our modern concrete tiles and terrazzo would be a good fit, but it has been really refreshing working with our own tile, counter and paver products in our own space so intimately and falling in love with our work all over again,” says Kate.
"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.