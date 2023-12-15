Each of the microHaus models come with interior and exterior LEDs that respond to motion and ambient lighting.
The Single Family Studio ADU costs $150k. The extra $45–100k includes services like site preparation, permit fees, and utility connections. Bequall also offers to landscape the site, build a deck, and accommodate upgrades at additional cost.
Situated behind a sliding glass door just past the main entry, the bathroom is furnished with water-saving fixtures.
The units come equipped with all electric kitchen appliances, as well as a washer and dryer.