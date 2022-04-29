Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
Bar Cabinet
Entry
Living Room
The bright hexagonal tiles set the tone of the entry sequence from the front door through the foyer and into the living area.
The custom cabinetry extends into a mudroom area, also with BluDot Wook wall hook in black.
Bedroom window box seat for morning coffee at Westbourne Cottage
Before: Modus Development bought the 1921 house in Highland Park in 2021, for its proximity to York Blvd and walking distance to Occidental College.
The 1946 residence, which takes clear inspiration from Case Study Homes of the period, was built with help from contractors.
The NCC Pink Mountain Wall Panels have been designed by the London-based visual design agency Neasden Control Centre.
Chasing Paper’s Cleo Stripe Vertical wallpaper.
There are decks on all levels of the home. “We utilize them all,” says James. “I use them throughout the day to catch the sun at different times.”
The couple preserved the original fireplace treatment. A B&amp;B Italia sectional sits atop a Ben Selomani rug with Arne Norell chairs. The large-scale artwork is by Christine.
