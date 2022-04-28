Extension with full height steel frames glazing
To avoid the sight of dirty dishes, the sink is on the side rather than in the island, where instead an induction stove from Bora (with a cleverly designed down-draw exhaust system) makes the kitchen “really social,” says Kate. “One of us can be cooking while the other can sit and have a glass of wine.”
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
Now, the kitchen is an open-plan family hub in the addition.
In Scott's office, a new steel window bookcase and the adjacent window are painted in the same International orange as the dining room windows and doors. "It's one of those colors that's followed me from California to Texas,
Custom cabinetry spans the entire width of the home, providing ample storage.
House Proud: Sylvain Duquette in front of his award-winning home.
Cabinet detail, living room, Maison JJ Joubert
The couple wanted a home where they could relax, cook meals, listen to music together, and leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
“You’re drawn deep into the house and given clues where to go,” Herrmann says. “Natural light guides you through the house.”
To arrive at the front door, one must travel on an informal path of bluestone pavers, then turn 90-degrees to enter. “Discovery and mystery is part of the charm.” Herrmann says. The seven-foot cantilevered covering has an underside of hemlock slats that extends indoors.
The side patio doubles as a parking spot for a custom-built 1970 Honda CB750.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The walls are covered in Milestone cement plaster.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
The rear of the garage and studio is fitted with a slatted screen, which creates unique shadows on the stairwell and inside the unit. The outdoor room also benefits from views of the lake and is anchored by a two-sided, white brick fireplace.
"We really fell for the building and these fabulous original features—–the elaborate decorative plasterwork ceiling and the tiled floors. Plus we have a big expansive view at the back, which is quite precious in the city—–we overlook a soccer pitch built on former railway tracks."
Desert-meets-modernism is the bathroom theme, which incorporates a large plate-glass window with views into a small, enclosed private garden. A sleek marble counter and sink make efficient use of space with restored pebble-dash concrete used on the open shower floor.
The window seat can also double as a bed. "It's particularly long, which was so that an adult can sleep there, or two kids could comfortably cozy up and sleep there," says Shaw, noting that it’s tucked around the corner from the bed for privacy.
Inside, there’s similarly understated material palette with concrete floors, plaster walls, and exposed hemlock rafters at the ceiling.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Overhangs on the south facade create compartments around each interior room, and offer protection from the elements.
"We really love to cook and much of our home life revolves around our kitchen. When we have friends over it’s great to buzz around here; it’s almost like a cooking show. We’re a very equal couple. We wanted the kitchen island to be a single form that we could both use. We can both cook and we can both wash the dishes. The whole thing is really easy to clean as it’s just one main surface that you can wipe down. So the preparation surfaces, the hob [cooktop], and the sink are accessible from both sides. It’s a simple, fun, form-follows-function principle: Store, wash, prepare, cook, eat."
The kitchen cabinetry and countertops are fashioned out of pine plywood. The countertops also sport a layer of black bakelite, a type of plastic, for added strength and functionality. "This was an inexpensive but practical and stylish solution," says Exarchou.
The wraparound countertop keeps the kitchen open and airy while also providing ample space for the family to bake sourdough bread. A hanging plywood cabinet gives them additional storage space.
Pine cabinetry provides storage and holds an espresso bar.
