This tiny house on wheels is by Tiny Heirloom. To make the home more eco-friendly, the owner installed a solar panel nearby to generate power.
This custom-built hut by Habitats Hawaii can sleep five people. There’s a single bench/bed in the kitchen and a window bump-out bed with a double punee’ downstairs. The main bedroom boasts a queen bed in the loft.
Tiny Pacific Houses is the brainchild of Hawaii-born Brandon Hardin, who saw the trend gaining popularity in the Pacific Northwest.
New Frontier Tiny Homes's Alpha Tiny Home is the company’s flagship model.
