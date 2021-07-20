In the office, the table— a prototype they hope to put into production—was inspired by a Sol LeWitt work.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Deep eaves along the exterior create several shaded spaces for outdoor entertaining.
The bookshelves in the living room allow for privacy as well as openness to the front yard for events. The light above the dining table is a Girlande ceiling light from Areti.
The living room is furnished with a Paolo Rizzatto 265 swing lamp from Flos, a Roche Bobois Mah Jong sofa, and side tables from Blu Dot.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
The Brat is his favorite project so far. “It’s tiny, but the top folds out and it’s very functional,” he explains.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The simple composition of the new house is inspired by midcentury modern homes. Instead of demolishing the old house, the couple decided move it to a new location a few miles away. “After all, there was no reason to put twenty odd tons in a landfill, especially since it had good structural integrity,” says designer Jamie Chioco. “It could make a good first-time home for someone just as it did for me”
"Around the time we were thinking of moving back [to San Francisco], I took a trip to Marfa, Texas, and fell in love with the agelessness of Donald Judd’s work," says Amy. "I liked the idea of having a classic American reference to the space, since we are influenced as much from America as we are by Asian culture."
Topped by hiking paths and an artificial ski slope, the Amager Resource Center—also knowns as CopenHill—cuts a mountainous shape out of Copenhagen’s flat landscape. "It's a cogeneration plant that produces district heating and electricity, and it’s essentially the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world," says architect Bjarke Ingels. "We turned the building mass of this gigantic facility into a man-made mountain, complete with climbing walls and ski slopes. It’s social infrastructure—literally, it’s a piece of infrastructure—that is made so that it also has positive social side effects. Because we can see that when a power plant gets decommissioned, it can become the Tate Modern in London, or when train tracks get decommissioned, they can become the Highline in New York."
Accessible via a private entrance from the patio, the home office provides a quiet and spacious space for working—complete with a built-in desk and expansive windows for ample sunlight.
The wet edge swimming pool features a central glass section that looks down into a home office below.
The home’s small footprint can be efficiently heated and cooled, and the windows and cutouts above the barn door provide passive ventilation.
Up close the clean lines of the steel are apparent.
In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
Faced with a number of challenges, including the protection of a cluster of centuries-old olive trees, 51-1 Arquitectos devised an unusual plan for a house in Lima, Peru. In a twist on Tudor Revival, one of only a few styles permitted in the neighborhood they raised the living area above a terrace. “The layout was all about how to fit the program within the very particular limitations of this site,” says architect César Becerra.
Except for the board-formed concrete stairwell, the interior is clad entirely in pine plywood. “It was a leap of faith to go with the plywood,” says Luciano, “but now we look at it and just think, ‘Wow.’”
The back of the property has a relatively private feel for a downtown location. The living room opens out to the garden through two glazed walls, while the trellis cladding of the mudroom echoes the screens at the front of the home.
The home is rich in crafted details, such as the fireplace in the dining room. Architect Nicholas Fiore refers to these kinds of unique, refined elements as “tailoring,” likening the process to crafting a bespoke suit. “Designing homes is interesting because there are very clear pictures in people’s minds about what a home is, and I don’t think these images vary widely,” he says. “So, I imagine the job as if I was a tailor making a suit, with dozens of decisions that will differentiate one suit from another. In this home, the modernity comes from these decisions, built up in layers.”
The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.
A kitchen is kept light and bright with white cabinets with dark hardware, white countertops, and a geometric patterned backsplash in a range of whites, creams, and beiges from Dwell patterns Heath tile backsplash.
