The home is rich in crafted details, such as the fireplace in the dining room. Architect Nicholas Fiore refers to these kinds of unique, refined elements as “tailoring,” likening the process to crafting a bespoke suit. “Designing homes is interesting because there are very clear pictures in people’s minds about what a home is, and I don’t think these images vary widely,” he says. “So, I imagine the job as if I was a tailor making a suit, with dozens of decisions that will differentiate one suit from another. In this home, the modernity comes from these decisions, built up in layers.”