Topped by hiking paths and an artificial ski slope, the Amager Resource Center—also knowns as CopenHill—cuts a mountainous shape out of Copenhagen’s flat landscape. "It's a cogeneration plant that produces district heating and electricity, and it’s essentially the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world," says architect Bjarke Ingels. "We turned the building mass of this gigantic facility into a man-made mountain, complete with climbing walls and ski slopes. It’s social infrastructure—literally, it’s a piece of infrastructure—that is made so that it also has positive social side effects. Because we can see that when a power plant gets decommissioned, it can become the Tate Modern in London, or when train tracks get decommissioned, they can become the Highline in New York."