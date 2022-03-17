“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
Floor Plan of Stratford Sanctuary by Modus Development
Floor Plan of Stratford Sanctuary by Modus Development
A firepit and cowboy pool are ready for outdoor hangs, with a pink striped beach umbrella from Business &amp; Pleasure.
A firepit and cowboy pool are ready for outdoor hangs, with a pink striped beach umbrella from Business &amp; Pleasure.
The Modus team gave it more of a studio feel, with bigger living areas connected to the backyard, and a bedroom and bathroom. The blue velvet sofa is a Francesca Grace custom design, placed with a Rishi Black Rope Round Table from TOV and chairs from Poly and Bark.
The Modus team gave it more of a studio feel, with bigger living areas connected to the backyard, and a bedroom and bathroom. The blue velvet sofa is a Francesca Grace custom design, placed with a Rishi Black Rope Round Table from TOV and chairs from Poly and Bark.
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
The terrazzo continues in the shower, with honed Carrera up to dado height, and above it, 2x8 Daltile Matte Arctic tile.
The terrazzo continues in the shower, with honed Carrera up to dado height, and above it, 2x8 Daltile Matte Arctic tile.
The shower went from claustrophobic to open and airy, thanks to a new glass enclosure.
The shower went from claustrophobic to open and airy, thanks to a new glass enclosure.
The 400-square-foot guesthouse and studio that architect and designer Emma Pereira designed for the backyard of her Miami home is outfitted with a muted palette and organic textures.
The 400-square-foot guesthouse and studio that architect and designer Emma Pereira designed for the backyard of her Miami home is outfitted with a muted palette and organic textures.
The Park Model, designed by Mint Tiny House Company, measures 535 square feet and features an open plan, where sunlight bounces off of bright white tongue-and-groove pine walls.
The Park Model, designed by Mint Tiny House Company, measures 535 square feet and features an open plan, where sunlight bounces off of bright white tongue-and-groove pine walls.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
Nestron’s Cube Two X is as spacious and it is space-age.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Simple solutions to problems that have perennially plagued cooks, these accessories will have you wondering why it took so long for someone to come up with the idea.
Simple solutions to problems that have perennially plagued cooks, these accessories will have you wondering why it took so long for someone to come up with the idea.
The boys’ bathroom takes on a “cartoonish” appearance with blue molded fiberglass, a design choice that the clients asked for after seeing Austin Maynard Architects’ work on a bright yellow molded fiberglass bath in a previous project.
The boys’ bathroom takes on a “cartoonish” appearance with blue molded fiberglass, a design choice that the clients asked for after seeing Austin Maynard Architects’ work on a bright yellow molded fiberglass bath in a previous project.
Dubbed Cortes, the 1972 Land Yacht is located on Vancouver Island.
Dubbed Cortes, the 1972 Land Yacht is located on Vancouver Island.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
"We designed the ceiling lighting ourselves, and I fabricated them through my new company, Sky Lanigan Studios," says Lanigan. "Each of the 17 brass candlestick fixtures is a unique combination of shapes."
"We designed the ceiling lighting ourselves, and I fabricated them through my new company, Sky Lanigan Studios," says Lanigan. "Each of the 17 brass candlestick fixtures is a unique combination of shapes."
SPACE is the second, smaller offering from Bratislava-based Ecocapsule.
SPACE is the second, smaller offering from Bratislava-based Ecocapsule.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind the staircase.
A glass transom near the ceiling reveals a connection with the kitchen on the other side.
A glass transom near the ceiling reveals a connection with the kitchen on the other side.
Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Lawyer-turned-interior designer Delia Kenza recently renovated her parlor floor powder room, which is tucked behind a staircase. She stuck a piece of glass like a transom near the ceiling, exposing the old plaster. She used a textured wallpaper and a marble backsplash alongside brass fixtures and unexpected artwork.
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."
Set cover photo