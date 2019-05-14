The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.