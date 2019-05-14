The slag stone roof is sloped to allow snow and rain to run off.
The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
The wall of built-ins elegantly curves to meet the wall behind it.
A large, marble island is the focal point of this all-white kitchen, with the marble backsplash helping to tie the space together.
Mobile timber privacy screens allow for openness and transparency, or privacy and quiet.
Layered elements, including a movable wood screen and interior curtains, provide plenty of options for comfort and privacy.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
Simple in form, but built of multiple layers, this contemporary home plays with light, function, and form.
This award-winning home by New York–based West Chin Architects is situated on a narrow corner lot in a Long Island neighborhood. The cedar-clad residence features a garage-style glass door that opens to welcome the salty sea breeze from the neighboring beach.
While this may look like a typical beach house from the outside with cedar siding and a low-pitched roof, a surprise awaits on the beachfront side of the home. A garage-style glass door opens at the touch of a button to welcome the salty sea breeze and plenty of sunlight.
A 26-foot-wide, 3-ton airport glass hangar door opens the living room to the Atlantic Ocean. The enormous structure was custom-made for the home, designed to raise at the touch of a button to let the ocean breeze permeate every corner of the home.
Sunlight permeates this long, narrow home. The homeowners wanted to incorporate minimalist design aspects and neutral colors throughout to allow natural light to be the main focus.
The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
Thousands of river pebbles are stacked to create a unique look in this shower in the master suite. Boffi pipe shower fixtures lend an industrial look.
Method Homes is a custom manufacturer of precision–engineered, prefabricated, modern structures. Master craftsmen create their modular homes, commercial structures, accessory dwelling units, and garages. This 4672 sq. ft.