A clean, white palette is favored for the interior of the home. This minimal, “gallery-like” approach allows “changing daylight, art, furniture, and people to provide the color and motion,” says Klopf. Tanja similarly favors an all-white backdrop, relying on seasonally changing accent pieces like pillows, vases, or personal items to bring warmth and texture to the space. The home office nook in the family room offers a flexible workspace, and is accented by white Series 7 Arne Jacobsen chairs