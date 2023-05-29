Box-beam ceilings draw the eye toward a dramatic view.
The slanted facade and glass wall form a striking interior nook. Built-in shelves flank both sides of the area.
A peek inside the other half of the duplex, which offers similar features.
The stained-green exterior facade is camouflaged against the surrounding hillside and vegetation.
An oversized shower in one of the bathrooms is encased by a glass panel along one side.
A floating staircase leads down to one of the bedrooms. Exposed joists and a brick wall add character to the large space.
A boxed steel passthrough connects the kitchen with the living room.
The slanted floor-to-ceiling glass walls were designed to mimic the surrounding slope.
A dining area in the back is encased in a glass facade.
While newly renovated, both units also feature original details throughout. Here, the first unit features box-beamed ceilings, as well as a brick fireplace and steel support features.
The 1938 A. Quincy Jones House & Studio was designed by the celebrated architect and his then-partner Ruth Schneider. The couple designed the home to sprout organically from the native vegetation on the western slope of L.A.’s Laurel Canyon.
Recognized as Jones' first architectural masterpiece, the structure served as both his personal home and studio. Decades later, the duplex is now being offered as a boutique rental property.
One big budget-saver was eliminating the drywall and embracing the raw plywood finish (plus a light stain).
Storage was built in all down the hallway, making efficient use of a linear space.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.