"A well-performing house extension facing south on a small inner-city block built in rammed earth is not easy to achieve," said Welsch. "However, in this challenge was our opportunity: We decided that our extension will curl around to capture the sun, creating a communal courtyard and allowing the occupants to look at their own house rather than a paling fence."
The exterior of the three-level home is clad in Kayu wood.
The home went through an 18-month renovation period.
Floor-to-ceiling windows punctuate the opposite end of the room.
The skylit hallway beside the bedrooms is not just a pass-through space—it provides room for the kids to play.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
Structural engineering firm Robert Silman Associates was key in helping the couple execute their design, particularly the cantilevered standing-seam aluminum roof.
The rear of the home unfolds around a central patio and lawn. The windows and doors are stained in an ebony color to match the dark cedar cladding and black metal roof.
Recently listed in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, this renovated and expanded 1940s cottage sits on an elevated lot above other homes on the street. Multiple patios surround the L-shaped structure, providing a welcoming entrance.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
A piano room sits off to the side of the central family room. “Moving through the low entry threshold to the pitched ceiling of the extension” is one of Beynon’s favorite parts of the house.
A mix of redwood, concrete, and glass, the home has a low-profile facade and a classic midcentury California look.
A peek into the master bath.
Wardrobe closets display the exposed ply edges which create a unique outline within the millwork.
The dining area has a large table where family members can sit together but engage in different activities, exemplifying how a space can be at once communal and private.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
