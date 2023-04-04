SubscribeSign In
Opened in 2016, the rooms and public areas in this 17 floor hotel are inspired by traditional Japanese ryokans and have floors that are covered in a mosaic of tatami mats.
Built more than a 100 years ago, these two traditional townhouses in Kyoto were restored and transformed into modern, clean-lined serviced apartments.
Tubs can be partly sunk for easier access, as in this tub from Zen BathWorks. The river rocks at the base hide a linear drain, but tubs can also have a regular overflow or drain onto a wet-proofed bathroom floor, says Bill Finlay, of Zen BathWorks. Jennifer Aniston bought a Port Orford Cedar tub from him when she turned the “his” part of the bathroom she shared with Brad Pitt into a spa after the couple split up. Bill says many customers site their tub, known as an ofuro in Japanese, to enjoy a view. Photo courtesy of: Zen BathWorks
Japanese oak kitchen cabinetry is combined with a unique copper worktop and services ducting.
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
New prospect to the outdoors is provided by a screened courtyard.
