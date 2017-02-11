Turin designed the bed, console, and side tables in the master bedroom. The room gets plenty of illumination through the windows, which she had remade to match the 1925 detailing and covered in translucent Trevira fabric curtains by Rogers and Goffigon. “They provide privacy but lots of light comes through.”

“Conceptually, all of the spaces in the house are connected to the kitchen and dining area by the stairwell, the second-floor catwalk, or through the glass in the living room,” said Rasselet. The dining room’s walnut table and chairs are by Atelier LC2, and the Cliff light fixture is by Lambert & Fils.
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
