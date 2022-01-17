The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
A bright double height foyer.
Primary outdoor porch.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
SF Historic Renovation
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
The Monocular - Back at Dawn
In Malinalco, Mexico, Casa Mague by <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos X Architects </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">draws inspiration from the region’s Aztec heritage. “Piramide de Malinalco, one of only three carved pyramids in the world, is part of the town’s daily life,” explains the firm’s director and founder, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mauricio Ceballos Pressler</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. “The inhabitants feel proud of their Aztec roots.” To honor them, and in direct reference to the nearby pyramid, an exterior living area adjacent to the pool in the first slide features a curved and stepped wood wall. To more broadly echo a Mesoamerican worldview, Pressler designed each room of the 2,906-square-foot home to feel as if it’s woven into the landscape. “Trees have ritual meaning,” he explains. “The roots symbolize the connection to the underworld, the trunks symbolize the earthly human life, and the branches symbolize the connection with the Gods.”</span>
Mauricio Ceballos X Architects
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
