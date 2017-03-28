The apartments face a landscaped common courtyard. The site is an irregular trapezoid, a fact the zig-zagging sidewalks reflect well.
The library is lined in reclaimed spotted gum that Maynard says “brings with it wisdom from its previous life.” A stained glass window by Leigh Schellekens makes the contemplative room feel like a domestic chapel.
White oak takes center stage inside the main entrance. "Our inclination from the get-go was to have a lot of wood inside the house—not just on the floors, but other surfaces," Lang says. "So as we designed, it became a matter of balancing our spaces in terms of the materials we implemented, recognizing that we weren't going to put wood everywhere. That entry space happens to be an exception where the wood is just everywhere. It is the only space in the house where wood is on the floors, the walls, the ceilings, the stairs, everywhere. Not only that, but it happens to be 16 feet high—even higher than that if you consider the opening in the stairwell—so it ended up being a really dramatic space that we're pleased with and that people are drawn to."
White oak makes a return appearance on the ceiling in the master bedroom.
Hollis designed the custom outdoor bed, which is suspended by ropes. "We hope that visitors come away relaxed and refreshed and have the feeling they had the one-of-kind experience of the valley," she says.
In the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site. Photos by Hertha Hurnaus
A Stool_One seat by Konstantin Grcic for Magis pulls up to the custom brushed-stainless-steel island topped with Santa Margherita quartz. A wall containing four varieties of mistletoe cacti is next to the cabinets, which are medium-density fiberboard. The counter-top is Nero Absolute black granite.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large sliding door, both made from oak, that provides recessed storage space. The black theme continues with the furniture, including HAY About A Stool (AAS 38) models around the kitchen island and the HAY About A Chair (AAC 22) set.
Stairs made of teak lead from the guest bedroom to the roof garden.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
Preston Hollow, Exterior.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photography by Raul Garcia
Mid-century, modern pool
Mid-century, master bathroom
Mid-century, master bedroom with a view
The Wi-Fi connected system allows
Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture
