The dining area features hanging lights by Buster and Punch and the wall-mounted Forty-5 model by Delta Light. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
MARIO BOTTA, House, Breganoza, Switzerland, Mauro Mauri model maker, c. 1984. Photo: MoMA.
The Mood Coffee Set by Nikolo Kerimov
Charlotte Perriand - Banquette, 1958. Photo Galerie Patrick Seguin.
POUL KJÆRHOLM Early daybed, model no. PK 80, c. 1957. Photo: Phillips.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
The Module Grid House
Fonte Boa House
FINN JUHL Sofa, circa 1951. Photo: Phillips.
FINN JUHL Early wall-mounted cabinet, circa 1937. Photo Phillips.
You Earned It Bottle Opener
Tea for Two (Infinite Love)
Kaj Franck, Kayak, 1963. Photo Phillips.
Stepstone's established relationships with architecture firms allow for its concrete products to be included in plans and specifications, as showcased by the Colorado Esplanade project.
Large scale narrow modular pavers surround an outdoor fountain at this residence. Unlike other producers, Stepstone develops its own molds.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
More treasured pieces, including a clear glass bud vase by William Gudenrath from the Corning Museum of Glass and a bronze palm from De Vera in San Francisco, occupy the living room bookshelves.
Render of Lamp Ligne at gallery Oode in Amsterdam. Painting by Dutch artist Pim Trooster
Sliding aluminum panels on the facade of Green Orchard not only mirror the local flora, they also allow residents Fred and Edna Wadham to control how much sunlight enters their 2,150-square-foot home.
Keep the Heat “We installed our first one some years ago,” says Archer of heat-recovery ventilation systems, “and it was an enormous box the size of a small shower room. Nowadays, you can get a mechanism that is only slightly bigger than a toaster and is very cost-effective.” Here, Archer installed a rooftop heat-exchanger mechanism by Vent-Axia that transforms heat from the stale air being drawn out of the house into fresh air, which is then distributed inside.
Designed by Norwegian design studio ELLE mELLE, the Arv Throw from Røros Tweed is inspired by a pattern from the Norwegian hand weaving tradition, but is updated with modern geometric forms and saturated color.
The cabin’s undulating curves are fixed by a prefabricated, laminated wood structure with a subdivision of Kerto CNC-milled plywood. “It defines the geometry of both the interior and the exterior,” Bae Brandtzæg says.
Sofa no.47 prototype by Lima De Lezando. www.studiodelezando.com
