Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.