As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.
The street façade is clad in 1x2 Ipe wood rain screen to offer a quiet, unobtrusive face to the neighborhood with strategic slot windows that give glimpses of what lies beyond.
Front of home
South elevation of remodeled existing home with modern addition.
Jetty-approach reveals axial views through to north woods in Pier Cove Valley.
Front exterior
MidCentury Modern Summer Home in Gibson Island, MD
As the name implies, the exterior of Best Practice's Big Mouth House resembles an open-mouthed face with its powder pink framing against the black metal facade.
Brick House transformed
Art Collector's Retreat
The Starlings Nest
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Front Elevation Inverse House by Matt Fajkus Architecture
Main Stay House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Charles Davis Smith
All of the bathrooms were recently remodeled and now feature new fixtures and finishes.
Front of the house
After: Kitchen, Living and Dining Area
