Detail of bathroom
Master Bath
The Duravit tub in the master bathroom is another favorite spot for keeping warm; it offers a slender view out toward the trees.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
bathroom: slate and wood
Phinney Ridge Residence
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The areas outside of the boxes serve as terraces and gardens.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Bathroom
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
Large-format tiles, a glass-enclosed tub and shower combo, and elegant gold fixtures create a luxurious bath retreat.
The bathroom features an Astra Walker A69.10.V2.A shower arm.
Idiosyncratic decor touches like the "babe" sign balance traditional detailing.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Second Floor Master Bathroom
The stylish glass-enclosed shower features two contrasting types of tile.
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
