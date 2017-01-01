For this Manhattan Beach renovation, builder and designer Robert Sweet created a casual, open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. The original house was a boxy, Spanish-style bungalow, which Sweet transformed into 2,600-square-feet of modern beauty. A handpicked selection of vibrant Moroccan tile accents the minimalist interior. Various outdoor spaces let the residents make the most of the sunny beachside climate. Grandview House is part of Dwell on Design Los Angeles' South Bay Home Tour, taking place on Saturday, May 30.