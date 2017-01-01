Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
The new cabins reduce the key form of the Cape Cod–style structures found on the campus. They sport the telltale pitched roof, wood exterior, and central chimney, but feature a more contemporary feeling. The interiors are restrained, yet comfortable and warm thanks to white pine walls and a slate tile floor.
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
The spacious living room, filled with vintage furnishings by Harry Bertoia, Paul McCobb, overlooks the heavily wooded site, which adjoins a protected watershed. Photo by: Jason Schmidt
Half Hex Mix in fog. Design: Christina Zamora Photo: Jeffery Cross #heath #heathceramics #tiles #dwell
main hallway
When extended, the metal-mesh curtain wall deflects the sunlight to mitigate the internal temperature of the structure. Similar energy-efficient gestures include geothermal heating and cooling, shading and venting systems, solar panels, and organic finishes and materials.
For this Manhattan Beach renovation, builder and designer Robert Sweet created a casual, open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. The original house was a boxy, Spanish-style bungalow, which Sweet transformed into 2,600-square-feet of modern beauty. A handpicked selection of vibrant Moroccan tile accents the minimalist interior. Various outdoor spaces let the residents make the most of the sunny beachside climate. Grandview House is part of Dwell on Design Los Angeles' South Bay Home Tour, taking place on Saturday, May 30.
Dwell's Home Tours have visited such exciting residences as architect Dan Brunn's renovated 1950s bungalow in Los Angeles’s Hancock Park neighborhood, which he transformed into a bright and open modern home for himself.
To the west, a fitness room in an external building lets the home’s owners work up a sweat while taking in expansive views. Closer to the main bungalow, a small kitchen garden (known as a “garteln” in the local dialect) soaks up morning sun.
A custom, steel-framed window and door system reinforces the horizontal lines of the existing bungalow. Just outside the kitchen, Contreras can entertain guests on the patio—warmed on chillier days by a low, rectangular fireplace.
With the house often open to the outside, dust easily drifts in. Fortunately, the concrete floor, speckled with white aggregate mix, is easy to clean.
A wood-burning stove that had occupied the clients’ previous home now dominates the bungalow’s main room. “It’s the heart of the house and serves for cooking as well as for heating,” Klauser says. The space is filled with furniture purchased in antique stores or crafted by the residents themselves, though the cooking table was made by a local metalworker.
Contreras opted for quality over quantity, sparsely decorating the room leading out to the backyard with a 1950s Thaden Jordan birch credenza and a pair of Barcelona chairs.
Contreras can take his breakfast at a polished marble bar overhung by Tom Dixon pendant lights. A walnut cabinet system reaches from floor to ceiling, dividing the kitchen from the master bedroom.
Each corner of every space is carefully arranged. "Most of the things I own are on display at all times, so I'm very particular about what I buy and how each vignette in a room is composed," says Young.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
