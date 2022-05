The Paul Agnew cast fireplace sits on a Kyash Cubes concrete plinth, to create definition between the living room, and kitchen and dining zones in the open plan. It being double-sided ensures that it can be enjoyed in the round. Placing the cooktop in the island was a specific request from the client. “They wanted to be able to talk to their guests while they cooked,” says Crisp. “It’s actually a small request that has a surprisingly big effect when entertaining and adds to the drama of the room.”