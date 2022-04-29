Located on a 50-acre site along the Appalachian Trail in the tree-covered hills of Virginia’s Hunt and Wine Country, the Lost Whiskey Cabin is an off-the-grid, 160-square-foot dwelling that invites guests to unplug and reconnect with nature. Designed and built by GreenSpur, the cabin is part of a larger development called the Lost Whiskey Club, which includes a communal farmhouse, a mobile whiskey bar, and more rental cabins. Though the dwelling has much to offer, its mountaintop perch and cantilevered outdoor deck—which floats above the trees and showcases a fire-warmed hot tub and a built-in hammock for taking in the landscape—are arguably its best features.