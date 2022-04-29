The headboard for the bed features built-in recessed vertical lighting that helps to provide a sleek sensibility.
The airy living room of Spacial's one-bedroom ADU is flooded with natural light, thanks to a plethora of windows and sliding glass.
Meticulous detailing was required to create the curved forms. The deck is built of Grey Gumand and the roof is topped with Colorbond Trimdeck Sheeting in Night Sky Finish.
Solid Tasmanian Oak hardwood with a Whittle Waxes stain finish was applied in varying lengths and thicknesses for the wall cladding. Tasmanian Oak Delegatensis plywood with the same stain finish line the floors and ceilings.
Site placement was a lengthy process as the architects searched to optimize seclusion and spectacular views. Specialists, including ecologist Mark Wapstra, were brought on board to survey the site and ensure minimal landscape impact.
The landscape-inspired interior features a simple color palette of grays, oranges, and blues.
Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of FIGR Architecture Studio—along with his wife Emma and their young daughter—this renovated heritage home in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne uses a portal-like corridor painted a vibrant pink to connect the original period home to a new wing.
Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
Three elements of the extension were built off-site: the exterior and structural concrete, which includes patterned brickwork, the nonstructural concrete elements (like the kitchen counter and bath), and the balustrade. An arch motif ties together the renovation.
Porto-based architecture firm SUMMARY used its affordable Gamos System to construct the 10,743-square-foot development in just eight months.
Mexico City's Centro Histórico is full of buildings that span the centuries of the city's history, from the colonial period through today.
A light-weight building in glass and wood, this summerhouse in the Stockholm archipelago has been inspired by its location with its dark wood exterior and abundance of windows to take in the stunning view.
Built entirely of wood, this cabin in the forest of Ingarö was constructed in close collaboration with local builders and local woodworking companies and was inspired by its sylvan setting.
Located on a 50-acre site along the Appalachian Trail in the tree-covered hills of Virginia’s Hunt and Wine Country, the Lost Whiskey Cabin is an off-the-grid, 160-square-foot dwelling that invites guests to unplug and reconnect with nature. Designed and built by GreenSpur, the cabin is part of a larger development called the Lost Whiskey Club, which includes a communal farmhouse, a mobile whiskey bar, and more rental cabins. Though the dwelling has much to offer, its mountaintop perch and cantilevered outdoor deck—which floats above the trees and showcases a fire-warmed hot tub and a built-in hammock for taking in the landscape—are arguably its best features.
In the renovation of a traditional cave home in Weinan, China, the arched front entrance mimics the curve of the caves, and the wooden front door with contrasting black hinges swings open in two parts.
Glass and open spaces keep the interiors bright and airy.
An interior courty
The five separate courtyards are connected via a zigzag path similar to traditional Chinese gardens creating a tranquil atmosphere.
Delivering a modern look, concrete serves as a long-lasting, hardwearing material.
While the VIVOOD can’t turn off your phone (that’s your responsibility), it can set you up to enjoy a sustainable accommodation in an architectural hotel that blends into the landscape of the Valley of Guadalest. Designed by architect Daniel Mayo and a team of fellow architects and designers, the VIVOOD features 25 independent suites that seeks to promote tranquility, relaxation, and a connection with the nature. Each suite includes at least 1,500 square meters of land to provide a sense of isolation.
An infinity pool and private outdoor hot tubs provide panoramic views of the valley. The pools are also lined in black so that they reflect their surroundings, like mirrors.
The landscaping on the property utilizes local plants and trees to extend that relationship between nature and civilization, landscape and structure. Sustainable materials were used to build the accommodations (mainly wood and black Viroc).
The cottages look out to views of neighboring wineries.
