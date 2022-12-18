SubscribeSign In
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
A second staircase was added to take advantage of the height provided by a previously unfinished attic. The skylights bring sunshine down to both levels.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
Included in the primary suite is a large spa-like bath, complete with travertine walls, heated floors, and an oversized freestanding tub.
