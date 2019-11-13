Originally constructed in the late 1940s and then remodeled in the 1960s by famed Palm Springs interior designer Arthur Elrod, this residence served as the home of Malcom Clarke, part owner of the Las Vegas Sands hotel. Elrod's thoughtful updates included an enlarged kitchen, a new front entry with breezeblocks, and special details in the bathrooms. In recent years, the homeowners have sought to retain the home's original 1947 and 1961 details while updating its systems and infrastructure, like air conditioning.
Originally constructed in the late 1940s and then remodeled in the 1960s by famed Palm Springs interior designer Arthur Elrod, this residence served as the home of Malcom Clarke, part owner of the Las Vegas Sands hotel. Elrod's thoughtful updates included an enlarged kitchen, a new front entry with breezeblocks, and special details in the bathrooms. In recent years, the homeowners have sought to retain the home's original 1947 and 1961 details while updating its systems and infrastructure, like air conditioning.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Yet while an entire tract of nearly 40 homes was planned, only seven models were erected before the soaring costs of steel rendered the project impractical. Of the seven, house #4 was restored and renovated by the new owners who sought the input from Wexler himself. With the home boasting Class 1 Historic Site status and a footprint designed by one of the great masters of desert modern architecture, the owners wanted to maintain the integrity of the original design while "[modernizing] the layout to give the rooms the most light and air," they said.
The simple dining room features a Landala table by Emma Olbers for Tre Sekel.
The simple dining room features a Landala table by Emma Olbers for Tre Sekel.
A corner of the master bedroom is furnished with a Serena & Lily side chair, a Target floor lamp, and a Home Goods side table.
A corner of the master bedroom is furnished with a Serena & Lily side chair, a Target floor lamp, and a Home Goods side table.
Set cover photo