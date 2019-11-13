Originally constructed in the late 1940s and then remodeled in the 1960s by famed Palm Springs interior designer Arthur Elrod, this residence served as the home of Malcom Clarke, part owner of the Las Vegas Sands hotel. Elrod's thoughtful updates included an enlarged kitchen, a new front entry with breezeblocks, and special details in the bathrooms. In recent years, the homeowners have sought to retain the home's original 1947 and 1961 details while updating its systems and infrastructure, like air conditioning.