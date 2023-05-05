SubscribeSign In
Marvin window panes line the space on three sides. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.</span>
“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
This kitchen, from the 2015 Sunset Idea House, features a pattern of blue &amp; turquoise tiles from the back wall all the way to the kitchen floor.
This kitchen, from the 2015 Sunset Idea House, features a pattern of blue &amp; turquoise tiles from the back wall all the way to the kitchen floor.
Dining room
Dining room
Bathroom
Bathroom