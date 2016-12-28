An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
A solar array (on the left-hand side of the photo) powers the lights and outlets (and laptops) during the day.
Weekends at the retreat are relaxed, consisting mostly of chopping firewood or sitting around the fire pit on the deck.
Setsumasa Kobayashi reclines on a striped wool blanket from his 2010 'Horse Blanket Research' line.
Translucent fiberglass panel walls form a permeable, fiber-reinforced plastic membrane between indoors and out.