Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
A work station in the couple's office.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
Design Army's work-a-day tools and design library.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.