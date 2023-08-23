SubscribeSign In
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The frame introduces a pop of green-painted aluminum to differentiate the new glass house from the more traditional spaces inside.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
A ribbed wall made from maple features a hidden door that accesses the primary bedroom, which is located just off the entry.
