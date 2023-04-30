SubscribeSign In
It’s simple to make lasting changes to your home, wardrobe, and everyday life that are kind to the planet.
Family-run Buffalo Modular Homes specializes in building custom modular homes, and they offer a turnkey package to their customers, where they do everything from pulling the necessary permits, to bringing utilities from the street, to constructing the home. They service Western New York, and clients can customize their finishes for items like hardwood floors and quartz or granite countertops.
"Radical sustainability
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
