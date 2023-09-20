Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
gentlegardener.com
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
Built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with Carnahan’s favorite titles create a library-like atmosphere in the work studio.
The NanaWall doors on the corners of the front facade fold open, joining the interior and the wooded landscape.
Polished concrete floors continue into the airy workshop, complete with outdoor access.
The corrugated clad exterior of the Carver's secluded studio and garden.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.