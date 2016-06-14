Gensler Oakland
At the heart of Gensler’s design practice lies a commitment, to create work that is thoughtfully executed, responsive to user needs and, inspiring. The rich local community of artisans and craftspeople fosters many creative partnerships and is an integral part of the Gensler Oakland mission. Equipped with 3-D printers, industrial tools & equipment, and other production tools, the in-house Workshop space represents the commitment, to practicing craft, distilling quality, and preserving culture.