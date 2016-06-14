Gensler Oakland Gensler’s Oakland office is characterized by function and flexibility—intuitive for those who work here as well as for those who are visiting. Perched on the top floor of a Class A office tower, the space affords a captivating 360-degree panoramic view of the East Bay hills, Downtown Oakland, the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the San Francisco skyline. Creating a definitive Bay Area atmosphere. The staff enjoys ample daylight, proximity to mass transit, retail and dining and the sense of connection to community and place.