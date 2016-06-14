The Babat residence in Nashville is blessed with a big backyard; however, the blistering Tennessee sun once made it feel more like a broiler than a place to kick back and relax. Enter architect Michael Goorevich—then on staff at Manuel Zeitlin Architects—who devised a wood-and-steel trellis to cover part of the space.
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
Gensler Oakland At the heart of Gensler’s design practice lies a commitment, to create work that is thoughtfully executed, responsive to user needs and, inspiring. The rich local community of artisans and craftspeople fosters many creative partnerships and is an integral part of the Gensler Oakland mission. Equipped with 3-D printers, industrial tools & equipment, and other production tools, the in-house Workshop space represents the commitment, to practicing craft, distilling quality, and preserving culture.
Gensler Oakland - Conference Room
Gensler Oakland - Meeting Rooms
Gensler Oakland Gensler’s Oakland office is characterized by function and flexibility—intuitive for those who work here as well as for those who are visiting. Perched on the top floor of a Class A office tower, the space affords a captivating 360-degree panoramic view of the East Bay hills, Downtown Oakland, the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the San Francisco skyline. Creating a definitive Bay Area atmosphere. The staff enjoys ample daylight, proximity to mass transit, retail and dining and the sense of connection to community and place.
Gensler Oakland Upon entering, visitors and staff are greeted with a large conference room that sits adjacent to the reception area. Aptly named “Scarlet” after the majestic oak tree, this room has movable glass doors and warm toned curtains creating layers which open and recede to transform the reception area into a gathering space for social events.
Gensler Oakland Organized into multiple components that support a design firm’s unique practice, the core-centric space has sit-stand desks, benching tables and drop-in stations around the perimeter, with conference and small meeting rooms around the core and a large flexible project area on the south end of the floor. Each area of the office is distinguished by its deliberate form and honest expression of materials.
