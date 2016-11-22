Black Electrolux induction cooktop and electric oven offer graphic contrast to the minimal white Corian counters and white cabinetry in the home’s kitchen.
According to Paul Raff, the biggest design challenge was creating a functional home that would accommodate the family's regular activities (dining, music, play, homework) all on one level. This was solved by "collaging spaces of different shapes and sizes together, and by interconnecting them all with a very open and seamlessly integrated kitchen." The airy family kitchen features Loire limestone floors, BassamFellows Tractor stools, and an Eames molded plastic chair.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
Although the built-in storage eliminated the need for a lot of furniture, classic items like the Eames walnut stool and Executive Aluminum Group chair, and De La Espada's 011 Atlantico bed.
Apartment in Kitasando is a minimal interior located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Minorpoet. The clients approached the architects to renovate an apartment that was originally built in the 1960s. The renewal of the space would not only change the overall layout, but conceal the kitchen through a series of folding doors. The designer created a floor plan in which a narrow hallway would surround the living and dining area, which was meant to resemble a Kyoto townhouse.
Scandinavian loft hallway. Humlebaek House by Norm.Architects. © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen. upinteriors.com/go/sph31
Hallway with old wooden door. The Stables by AR Design Studio. © Martin Gardner. upinteriors.com/go/sph68
In the hallway, a yellow Raw chair by Jens Fager for Muuto pops against the white staircase.
Sliding doors from Western Window Systems connect the living room and the deck, which is made of pressure-treated pine planks surrounding a black gravel pit.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
A gravel path leads to a guesthouse, where Trainor supplemented an existing garden of yuccas and palm trees with succulent aeoniums and flowering euphorbias.
Dining area. House VH-VP by Rolies + Dubois.
He added floor-to-ceiling windows by Andersen, which allow low winter sunlight to warm the interior in colder months.
