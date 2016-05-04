On the face of the bookshop, work has been done to include an enormous window, spanning the full width and height of the store, revealing the bookshop in its entirety.
The new walls of La Formiga d'Or do more than just house the inventory of reading materials—they invite one's eye to wander up and through the dramatic space.
Inside, all the furniture used has been thoughtfully chosen to include typical materials used in a Gothic church—essentially oiled old-growth wood and heavy wrought iron. These two materials make up each shelf, bench and table that furnish the interior.
The shop is small in size, about 350 square feet, and a tacit elegance runs throughout. Simple recesses in the wall become display cases for religious icons and rosaries hang from minimalist pegs. Very little has been done to the surface of the wooden wall and the beauty of the natural grain shines through.
The shop’s glass walls are set back from the older iron gateway.
The mystical characteristics of the space continues, as the store is illuminated by the rays of sun shining through the glass façade.
