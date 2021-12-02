A salvaged door with privacy glass brings in light, to compensate for a lack of windows in the bathroom. A stone remnant counter sits atop a modern floating vanity.
Vaulting the ceilings helps to spread light around the second floor and makes the rooms feel larger.
The windows and floors were refinished.
Sidney’s architecture firm has a welding shop, so the architect took the opportunity to learn how to weld, fashioning the railing in the process. This room is now used for reading and watching the sunset out the windows.
The cedar siding was rebuilt and painted in dramatic blue-black, and the deck was refinished. The team added white-framed windows and new earthen steps for a more integrated entryway sequence.
David Dimech, left, and Clare Austin, right, stand in front of their tiny home/physical therapy office in Australia.
Clare and David sit atop their bus/tiny home on wheels, enjoying the Australian coastline.
Piper, one of the Jones's daughters, sits on the built-in sofa in the living area. A sliding door that depicts a mountain range closes off the bedroom, which is situated beyond the kitchen area.
A look at the metal walkway leading up to the rental's main entrance.
The home’s lightweight Onduline roofing was selected for its ability to withstand strong winds, its environmentally friendly qualities, and its thermal characteristics.
Stairs lead up to a covered outdoor living space that divides the main living wing (on the left) from the visitor wing (on the right).
An antlers light fixture made in Bariloche, Argentina hangs above the dining table that was locally made from native coihue wood. The living room sofas were purchased at Forastero and are paired with a Muebleco table.
The smallest bedroom in the visitor wing has two bunkbeds, a closet, and a shared bathroom to the side.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.
This bookshelf and storage credenza are part of the "Modern" collection.
The main room is conceived as a series of revolving scenes, bracketed by cabinets and a wall of FilzFelt, layered in panels to dampen sound.