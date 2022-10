TV Executive in Sydney, Australia "There’s a dining setting by Australian mid-century modern designer Grant Featherston, and two round Kone chairs by another mid-century Aussie, Roger McLay. The Kone chair is a beautifully simple design—a single piece of plywood bent into a cone shape and fixed to four black steel rod legs. They were made possible by advances in innovations in glue and wood bending techniques first used in fighter aircraft in World War II and put to great use by people like the Eames, Robin Day and McLay in the post-war period."