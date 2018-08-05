Sigurd Larsen's kitchen design was also used for the Danish interior and design house Broste's Copenhagen head office. Broste was founded in 1955, and is today one of Scandinavia's biggest brands within interior design.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The former dining room is now home to Russell and Fontanez’s custom kitchen, designed by LOT-EK and fabricated by Chef Restaurant Supplies. “We love to entertain,” Russell says. “Before, the galley kitchen was in the hallway; now we can cook and still be a part of the party.” The space-saving setup, which adjoins the living room, features stainless steel–paneled cabinets, DuPont Corian countertops, Onda stools by Jesus Gasca for Stua, and fixtures and appliances by Grohe, Liebherr, and Miele. To maximize space, the designers specified that the cabinets be built around a former fireplace in the kitchen. “Because there’s a bump out where the chimney is, we turned the sink lengthwise,” Lignano says. “The cabinet directly overhead is only four inches deep, so it’s just a huge spice rack.” The island provides ample additional storage.
10. Assessing Maintenance Choose durable materials from the start. Some luxe items such as marble benchtops and backsplashes require special care, as they are softer and more porous, not to mention stain and scratch faster.
An opaque glass wall which extends the length of the tub, allows filtered light into the bath space. All white elements allow the light to reflect, creating a bright interior.
If you don’t have to have cabinetry installed or shelves drilled onto your bathroom walls, one good idea is to create recessed wall shelves for storage. This will help conserve floor space. You can even create recessed wall in corners.
Bath vanity with Kohler sink, matte black fixtures by Delta and Triple Seven Home. Poured in place concrete sink by us.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
The façade of the two-story Victorian home remains unchanged, hiding the extent to which its opposite end has been transformed. NOJI Architects was tasked with remedying the lack of light from the property’s rear garden.
