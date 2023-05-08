Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Gayle Young
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
One of Escape’s models at its new tiny home village, The Oaks, in Tampa Bay, Florida, features double doors and a generous amount of wood cladding.
“Virtually the entire community is green space,” Dobrowolski says of the palm trees, native grasses, and drought tolerant plants that rise up around the ancient oaks. "Nature rules.”
The Oaks' community pool will be a popular gathering place come summertime.
The lush central courtyard at The Oaks creates a scenic setting, with ancient oaks and swaying palms.
An aerial view of ESCAPE's new "The Oaks