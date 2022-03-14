The loft is on the third floor, and the windows look out onto a parking lot and church, so they offer unobstructed light and views. "In the summer, I could just sit here and watch the fireworks," he says.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The Studios incorporate a thermally massive 8-inch CMU block ground level structure for the utilization of direct gain passive solar design and a lighter framed second story construction of engineered lumber with fiber cement paneling at the exterior.
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
Hoertdoerfer’s vision for the open-air cabana included holes in the wall for plants to poke through. Karen designed the seating and the chandelier, which was fabricated by artist Eric Doran from a piece of metal Karen found in his shop.
This guest bath features a grey glass mosaic herringbone tile with lime green glitter grout and matte black fixtures!
Síol Studios added subtle brass details in the grout line where the kitchen flooring meets the island’s brass backsplash. “We wanted the color to spill into the grout line and weave its way from the threshold to the kitchen. The evening light catches this and illuminates the line for a moment,” explains Weigley.
Another view of the dining area with its sloping ceiling. “We wanted to know that the house would last a long time, so no matter what age the kids were, it would be appropriate,
In the living room, Splinter Society designed a sculptural divider made of African gold marble, mild steel, and smoked mirror. The sofas are from Meizai and the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
This pool has been build into a decking area and features a divider between the pool and a hot tub area.
A vibrant installation by Swiss artist Felice Varini, comprised of four interlocking orange circles, welcomes guests at the main entrance.
Building with Cor-Ten steel—weathering steel's nom de plume—is a bit like watching a painting slowly come to life over time. Exposure to the elements adds textured hues of red and orange to the material until it steps into a character completely its own. From the Dwell archive, we bring you nine Cor-Ten steel homes with facades that will continue to shift through shades of ochre, amber, rust, and sienna.
“When I set up this shot of Wright in his studio at Taliesin, he hadn’t shaved that morning and told me he wasn’t about to. So I had to move the camera back to conceal the stubble, which actually improved the shot.” Behind Wright is a model of the San Francisco Call building, a favorite of his that was never built.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the southern side of the First Unitarian Society Meeting House to combine the steeple and the church in one feature.
The facade of the home features rammed earth walls that were designed to blend in with the landscape.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
This urban home comprises a series of buildings that frame internal courtyards, and the entire property is cited around a single oak as the centerpiece. As neighbors were in close proximity, the goal was to create a sense of privacy while also making the space feel larger. To achieve this, the home extends to the outer edges of three sides in a U-shaped garden wall, encompassing the trees, pool, and main living quarters. On the east side of the lot is a wooded area. Adding an industrial touch is the concrete, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.
Seeking to add a third level to his home in China’s Fujian Province, a sea captain was deterred due to the toll his property had taken from the coastal climate. The ocean and rain had caused erosion and water seepage, dooming the building’s structural integrity. Beijing-based Vector Architects stepped in with a solution—a 4.72 inch-thick layer of concrete wall that would be added to the home’s existing brick masonry. This allowed for a reconfiguration of the interior spaces, so living areas and the master bedroom would be situated on the sea-facing side for an abundance of natural light, the best views, and better ventilation.
The gathering area on the lower level is currently being used as a den/media room. Exposed structural beams serve as subtle dividers between the various spaces.
The rear of the house looks onto a lush backyard. The rough, industrial prefabricated concrete panels by the German manufacturer Syspro are the building blocks of the home.
