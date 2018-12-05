Alden B. Dow works at his drafting table in 1937, the year he wins the Diplome de Grand Prix for residential architecture at the Paris International Exposition. The fifth of Herbert and Grace Dow's seven children, Alden graduated from Midland High School and studied chemical and mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan before leaving for the Columbia University School of Architecture. In 1933, he spent a summer as a Taliesin Fellow under the tutelage of Frank Lloyd Wright, with whom he struck up a lifelong friendship.
One of the most stunning moments in the studio is the conference room, otherwise known as the Submarine Room, which is embedded 18 inches below the surface of the pond. Here, Dow met with his clients, immersing them in the idea that nature and architecture are intimately connected. Says McDonald,
In the first drafting room, a row of windows on the northern facade provides illumination for the drafting tables below. The chairs are original, while the desks are reproductions of the flat tabletops that allowed Dow to offer suggestions as he walked down the aisle.
Completed in 1941 along with the house, Dow's office is the transition point between the studio and the residence he shared with his wife Vada and their three children. Nestled down a short flight of steps, the room is an energetic and idiosyncratic study of contrasts, from the round lines of the George Nelson Saucer Pendant and the strung gourds to the sharp geometric planes of the layered ceiling. All throughout the studio and home, Dow makes use of his patented Unit Blocks, created from recycled cinder ash residue from the Dow Chemical Company coal furnaces. Here, the white rectilinear forms balance graphic colors.
With an assist from preservation expert Lotte Van Hemelrijck, architect Thomas van Looij led the restoration, which included refinishing or replacing a wall of sun-damaged Wenge wood panels.
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
The bedroom is outfitted with a bed and side table from Ikea.
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.
