The clever, low-impact build is nested amid hillside flora.
Project Name: Forest Hut
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Established in 1998 and based in Venice, California, Office of Mobile Design was founded by Jennifer Siegal to focus on prefabrication of portable, demountable, and relocatable structures, including homes, schools, and commercial buildings.
Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for the Hollywood site.