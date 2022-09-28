SubscribeSign In
Kitchen cabinets
The pinwheel plan also led to the creation of two sheltered outdoor spaces: the morning porch and the evening porch.
The architect chose granite for the house’s base, zinc for its roof, and Scandinavian pinewood for cladding—all materials that complement the nearby gray stone building.
The two sleeping quarters contain more solid facade than glass to provide adequate privacy.
Simple solid and void carvings create a purposefully oriented and constructed complex of volumes that pull the user out to nature and in to repose.
The front deck, invisible from the road, is an extension of the wood paneling in the main living space.
Incisions made in the façade amplify the contrast between the red and yellow brickwork.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
The public spaces are all located on the ground level. The home fully opens up to the private garden.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
An exterior view shows how the building wraps around the site’s existing trees.
Windows were carefully oriented to capture views of the landscape.
View from the street looking towards the front entrance
Eastern cedar shingles appropriately clad the cottage.
Mirror Point Cottage, hovering on legs of steel, recasts the idea of the weathered Nova Scotia fisherman's shack.
The frontal approach alludes to a deeply linear layout, while the structural steel beams
Approached from the driveway, the home is accessed along a stone path that turns into a series of wide, wooden steps. The home's angular roofline is a dramatic form against the natural backdrop, but the wood cladding connects it to the site.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Family retreat in Northern California.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
The guest bedroom feels private without being closed off, thanks to ample glazing. “Our houses are skeletons with windows,” says Manieu.
The couple are avid readers; a hallway of shelving is now home to their ample book collection. “As we walk by, we catch a glimpse of something we haven’t read in 30 years… or never have read at all,” says Donna.
